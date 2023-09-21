share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Mainstream Punjabi Music Strips Women of Consumer Power, Agency

Women in popular Punjabi music videos are always one of two tropes: gold diggers, or damsels in need of care.

written by
Anahita Sachdev
published
Apr 29, 2020
Punjabi music videos sexism
Image Credit: Sony Music
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturemoney
AuthorAnahita Sachdev

Anahita Sachdev is a content producer with a background in literature and filmmaking. She loves singing and sunsets, almost as much as she loves dissecting popular culture.

Related