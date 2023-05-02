share
The Swdl
Star Trek’s New Season Features Its First Ever Transgender And Non‑Binary Characters

The creators want to show viewers that “a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 4, 2020
star trek first transgender character
Image Credit: Getty Images
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

