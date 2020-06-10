share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Japanese Region Mie Criminalizes Outing LGBTQIA+ People Without Consent

This is one example of how countries can legislate to safeguard their queer citizens from homophobia.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 10, 2020
japan bans outing
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/PAImages
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityhomophobia
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related