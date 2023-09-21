share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Smog in Delhi Leads to Pandemic‑Like Lockdown for a Week

The government has shut schools and offices, advising residents to stay indoors and minimize their exposure.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 15, 2021
delhi-editorials.jpg
Image Credit: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related