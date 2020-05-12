share
The Swdl
9% of Child Deaths Before Age Five in India in 2017 Were Due to Air Pollution: The Lancet

Air pollution can cause childhood cancers, asthma, poor lung function, and other types of acute lower respiratory infection.

Anubhuti Matta
May 13, 2020
air pollution killed more than 9% children in india in a year
Image Credit: Reuters
