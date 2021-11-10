share
The Swdl
Earth’s First Land to Rise Above the Ocean is in India

Scientists believe Jharkhand’s Singhbhum region was exposed to air over 3.2 billion years ago when the Earth was believed to be covered in water.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 11, 2021
first land to rise above the ocean
Image Credits: BBC
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

