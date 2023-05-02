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India Has the Most Infant Deaths Due to Air Pollution in the World: Report

Air pollution is linked to low birth weight and pre-term birth, which are the leading risk factors for death within the first month of life.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Oct 23, 2020
air pollution newborns
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BodiesHealthair pollution
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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