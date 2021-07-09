share
The Swdl
Severe Menstrual Cramps Linked to Air‑Pollution Exposure: Study

The results highlight the “need for actions by governmental agencies and citizens to reduce air pollution, in order to improve human health,” researchers said.

Saumya Kalia
Jul 9, 2021
Image Credit: RoyalStock
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

