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‘Barbenheimer’ Was a Failure of Imagination

Barbenheimer looks back into the past; Mark Fisher’s ‘Acid Communism’ shows how to dream about the future.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 24, 2023
barbenheimer
Image Credit: Warner Bros/Universal/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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