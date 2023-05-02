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Scientists Found the First Dinosaur With a Respiratory Disease

“It’s remarkable to envision a dinosaur the size of a jetplane coughing and suffering with the same breathing infection as a pigeon or gull today.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 11, 2022
sneezing and coughing dinosaurs
Image Credits: Scientific Reports (Sci Rep)
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FutureSciencedinosaurs
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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