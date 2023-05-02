share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Malignant Bone Cancer Found in a Fossilized Dinosaur Bone

Scientists found osteosarcoma — one of the most common types of bone cancer in humans — in the fossilized shin of a 76-million-year old horned dinosaur.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 7, 2020
dinosaur bone cancer
Image Credit: The Globe and Mail
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencedinosaur
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related