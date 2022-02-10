share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Humans May Be Losing Their Sense of Smell Over Time

New research supports “the hypothesis that the primate olfactory gene repertoire has degenerated over time.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 10, 2022
sense of smell fading in humans
Image Credit: Kindpng
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencescience of us
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related