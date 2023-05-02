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A Mysterious Syndrome Is Turning Starfish Into ‘Goo’

Warming oceans cause microbial blooms that deplete oxygen, causing the creatures to suffocate and become nutrient-rich fodder for bacteria.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 9, 2022
starfish turning into goo
Image Credits: Unsplash
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FutureScienceconservation
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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