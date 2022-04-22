share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Media’s Obsession With IAS Officer Tina Dabi’s Marriage Is Rooted in Casteism

Dabi’s remarriage has once again fuelled vitriol on social media, when her wedding pictures showed a portrait of Dr. B.R Ambedkar in the background.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 25, 2022
casteism against Tina Dabi
Image Credits: Zee News
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityCasteism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related