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In Tribal Communities, Public Health Officials Are Using Traditions to Dispel Vaccine Hesitancy

Age-old concepts of “khatla baithak” helped public health officials address social media-fueled misinformation.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Dec 6, 2021
vaccine hesitancy in tribals
Image Credit: Nirmal Poddar/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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BodiesHealthcovid19 vaccine
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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