Sensitize People About Vaccination Benefits Instead of ‘Forcing’ Them: Meghalaya HC

While vaccination was an “absolute necessity,” use of force or coercion violates fundamental rights like the right to means of livehood.

Aditi Murti
Jun 25, 2021
forced vaccinations
Image Credit: AP
