share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Sajid Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ Participation Shows How Reality TV Whitewashes #MeToo Accused

The reality show serves to whitewash his image, becoming another site of violence for victims and survivors.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Oct 4, 2022
Sajid Khan Bigg Boss
Image Credit: ColorsTV
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJustice#MeToo
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related