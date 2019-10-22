share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

#MeToo One Year Later: Where Are All The Accused Men?

They’re enjoying their patriarchy-enabled, privileged lives free of any real, long-term consequences.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 22, 2019
#MeToo one year later
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Society#MeTooNo Justice No Peace
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related