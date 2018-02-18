share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Revised Maharashtra Textbook Now Includes Chapters on Same‑Sex and Single‑Parent Families

“Showing [students] that these realities exist is extremely important,” said a sociology professor.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jul 31, 2019
revision of sociology curriculum in maharashtra
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureeducation
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related