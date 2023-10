Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.

Is the lockdown really going to change beauty norms forever, or is this just a temporary vacation? In this week’s episode, the team discusses celeb beauty routines, influencer culture, how the lockdown has changed their own relationships with beauty, and whether it will make the idea of beauty as choice more real.