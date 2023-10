Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on. Each week, one episode will be added here.

Mardaani 2, the sequel to the intense cop drama starring Rani Mukerji, is a ‘women-centric’ Bollywood movie dealing with sexual violence. This got the team thinking about depictions of sexual violence and rape on-screen — can it ever be authentic and sensitive?