The Swdl
When Climate Change Leads to Fear and Migration, Women Bear the Brunt

Research in Asia and Africa spotlights how environmental stress causes men to migrate, weakening women’s agency and health.

Aditi Murti
Dec 11, 2019
women climate change migration
Image Credit: WaterAid/ Abir Abdullah
Societyclimate changegender
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

