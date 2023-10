Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on. Each week, one episode will be added here.

Remember the ‘I’m at capacity‘ meme? This week, we take inspiration from the polarized opinions regarding whether friendships should have boundaries, if unconditional love is a thing, and if there are any limits to emotional labor we do for friends.