The Swdl
Survey: 50% Young, Indian Men Believe Women Wearing Short Clothes Are Inviting Rape

An eight-city survey about gender-related beliefs shows India’s youth isn’t much more progressive than previous generations.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 28, 2019
gender survey
Image Credit: The Seattle Times
Tags
Societygender rolesgender violence
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

