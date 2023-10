Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.

When the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi elections last week, an unexpected talking point was the way Arvind Kejriwal celebrated the victory with his wife. This got us thinking about how Indian politicians rarely display their personal, romantic sides and why. Tune in to this week’s episode to listen to us pick apart Indian politicians’ love and sex lives, and whether we should care.