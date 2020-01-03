share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In Shaheen Bagh, Muslim Women Redefine Carework as Resistance

“It’s okay if I don’t see my children for a while; right now, I’m doing more important things for their future.”

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 6, 2020
Shaheen Bagh protest
Women protesters in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, on Jan. 3, 2020. (Image Credit: Rajvi Desai)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitycarework
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related