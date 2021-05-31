share
The Swdl
Marriage to Sexual Assault Survivor Should Not Be a Bail Condition for Perpetrators: Allahabad HC

The court observed that such conditions threaten the mandate of “fair justice” for the survivor.

Rohitha Naraharisetty
May 31, 2021
Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

