share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Pre-Menstrual Exacerbation Is Debilitating. Why Doesn't Anybody Know About It?

Often lumped together with PMS and PMDD, PME's invisibilization puts lives, careers at risk.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 2, 2023
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesHealthwomen's health
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related