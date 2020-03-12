share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All You Need to Know About Extreme PMS

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a more severe form of PMS marked by extreme mood swings that can disrupt daily life.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 23, 2021
what are the symptoms of PMDD
Image Credit: iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthmenstrual health
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related