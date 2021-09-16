share
What It’s Like To Live With: Borderline Personality Disorder

“When I got rediagnosed — I felt everyone was going to hate me. I was suicidal mainly because of how badly BPD is portrayed in the media.”

Devrupa Rakshit
Sep 17, 2021
Credits: Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
