share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All You Need to Know About Complex PTSD

“Hypervigilance and startle response are big issues for me. I’m constantly scanning to make sure everything’s safe.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 14, 2022
what is CPTSD
Image Credit: iStock/Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related