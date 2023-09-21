share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Porn Use Can Make Women Feel Confident in Bed, but It Negatively Impacts Men’s Performance: Study

It’s ironic that the porn industry — which largely caters to men — ends up negatively impacting men’s sex lives, and not women’s.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 13, 2022
why porn use is good for women
Image Credit: iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexbody image
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related