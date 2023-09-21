share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Does ‘Laziness’ Exist? Research Says, It’s Complicated

We’ve lost sight of what laziness really is, why we demonize it, and if it exists beyond being a manifestation of our anxieties.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 9, 2022
does laziness exist
Image credit: freepik
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindhuman behavior
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related