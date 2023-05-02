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How People’s Dissatisfaction With Their Own Bodies Shapes Their Judgement of Others’

“[The] more emotional distress you feel about your own body, the smaller somebody in body size has to be for you to describe them [as] overweight.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 11, 2022
how our body image issues affect jugement of others
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BodiesSexbody image
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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