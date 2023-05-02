share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Women’s First Sexual Experiences Shape Their Sexual Desires Later in Life

New research shows that not experiencing orgasms early on may discourage “women’s sexual socialization where sexual activity may be disincentivized.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 24, 2022
how first sexual experience affects our sex lives
Image Credit : Adobe Stock/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexgender
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related