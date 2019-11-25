share
Plastic Pollution in the Oceans Is On Track to Triple by 2040: Study

Researchers outlined some actions, such as improving waste collection methods, that could cut pollution in the waters by 80%.

Anubhuti Matta
Jul 24, 2020
Image Credit: AFP
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

