share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Are Blue Holes?

Blue holes offer insights into what life might have been like on Earth millions of years ago, when the oceans were anoxic, or without oxygen.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 23, 2020
what are blue holes
Image Credit: Mote Marine Laboratory
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencemarine life
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related