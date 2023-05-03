share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Global Warming Could Drive Polar Bears To Extinction By 2100: Study

The gradual disappearance of sea ice is forcing polar bears to fast for longer periods of time, a new study has warned.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 21, 2020
polar bear extinction global warming
Image Credit: WWF
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related