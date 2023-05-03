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Plutonium Particles Scattered 200km From Fukushima Nuclear Disaster Site, Scientists Say

This research provides a reason to extend testing for plutonium poisoning outside the original perimeter.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jul 22, 2020
fukushima japan
fukushima nuclear disaster plutonium
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AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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