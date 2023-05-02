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Pettiness Had Its Moment. Why Did It Fade?

Women reclaimed being petty as a form of releasing anger, frustration. Then, the men of 2022 ruined it by having their pettiness cause real harm.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 22, 2022
pettiness
Image credit: Whatsapp
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SocietyCultureinternet culture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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