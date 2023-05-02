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Adults Are Driving Growth in the Toy Industry, Report Says

The trend speaks to a growing awareness that play isn’t just for children’s development — it’s essential to survive and live well.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 20, 2022
adult play
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SocietyCultureadulthood
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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