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Menstruating Students Shouldn’t Have to Miss Education Because Schools Lack Pads: Karnataka HC

“Such a measure would ensure full attendance of adolescent girls in schools and their right to education would be fulfilled.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 4, 2021
do indian girls miss education due to period poverty
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AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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