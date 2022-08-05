share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

People Convicted of Crime Have a Right to Study: Allahabad High Court

“Punishment given to any person should have been reformative and not prejudicial,” the court said.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Aug 8, 2022
jailed convicts fundamental rights india
Image credit- Kindpng/Depositphotos
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeCourt
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related