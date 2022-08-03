share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

If Promise to Marry Was Made in ‘Good Faith’ Before a Couple Had Sex, Not Fulfilling the Promise Isn’t Rape: SC

The Court distinguished between a false promise of marriage and one made in good faith but not fulfilled — but the law tells a sobering story of patriarchy in India.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 3, 2022
false promise of marriage rape india
Image credit: Wikipedia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticerape
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related