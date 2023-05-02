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If Promise to Marry Was Made in ‘Good Faith’ Before a Couple Had Sex, Not Fulfilling the Promise Isn’t Rape: SC

The Court distinguished between a false promise of marriage and one made in good faith but not fulfilled — but the law tells a sobering story of patriarchy in India.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 3, 2022
false promise of marriage rape india
Image credit: Wikipedia
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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