500 Workers Gather in Delhi to Protest Non‑payment of Wages

Over 500 workers are sitting in a three-day protest in Delhi to demand pending payments worth Rs 21850 crore.

Amlan Sarkar
Aug 4, 2022
MGNREGA protest delhi
Image Credit: Newswaali
PowerJusticelabor rights
