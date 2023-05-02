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Indian Women Hold Only 10% of Directing, Writing Positions in Films and TV: Report

The lack of women in industry positions eventually translates into a lack of representation on screen.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 5, 2022
women in indian films
Image Credit: Shutterstock/Hitesh Sonar for the Swaddle
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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