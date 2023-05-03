share
The Swdl
Excess Prenatal Male Hormones Common to PCOS Linked to Heart Problems in Offspring

While the initial research is based on mice, this new finding can help identify similar complications faced by pregnant women with PCOS.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Aug 29, 2019
PCOS and children heart dysfunction
Tags
BodiesHealthheart disease
Aditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

