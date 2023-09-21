share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Vape Liquid Can Negatively Impact Vascular Health, Even Without Nicotine

The liquid may look like water vapor, but its solvents and flavoring expose individuals to multiple illnesses.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Aug 27, 2019
vape liquid health
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthsmoking
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related