The Swdl
Report: Major Global Brands Continue to Drive Indonesia’s Deforestation by Buying Illegal Palm Oil

Nestlé, PepsiCo, General Mills and Hershey’s are among the companies named in an undercover investigative report by the Rainforest Action Network.

Pallavi Prasad
Oct 16, 2019
Societyclimate changeEnvironment
Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

