share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Indian Women Are Paid 34% Less Than Male Peers, Oxfam Reports

The gender pay gap is just one of many factors behind Indian women’s low participation in the workforce.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 29, 2019
gender pay gap in india
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturegender
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related